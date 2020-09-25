Two million virus deaths 'likely' without collective action: WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Two million Covid-19 fatalities are "very likely" without relentless global action, the WHO said Friday.

The planet needs to do everything it can to halt the spread of the virus, otherwise "we will be looking at that number, and sadly much higher", the World Health Organization's emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference, when asked if it was imaginable that two million people could die in the pandemic.