Two Minor Earthquakes Hit Georgia - Seismic Monitoring Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Two minor earthquakes of magnitude 4.4 and 3.3 struck Georgia on Sunday, the National Seismic Monitoring Center said.

The 4.4 magnitude quake hit at 12:07 p.m. Tbilisi time (08:00 GMT), with the epicenter lying in the village of Gomi near the city of Ozurgeti.

The second tremor occurred 14 minutes later five kilometers (3.1 miles) from a mountain resort of Bakhmaro, with a magnitude of 3.3.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Prior to this, a 4.3 magnitude quake was registered in the western part of Georgia on Saturday evening.