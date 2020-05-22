(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Two regiments of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) near the southern Siberian city of Barnaul will be equipped with Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems, RVSN senior officer Viktor Fotyuk told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

"This year, two more mobile missile regiments of Barnaul formation will be re-equipped with the Yars missile systems," Fotyuk said.

He added that a military formation deployed near the city of Irkutsk and one of the missile regiments near Barnaul had been equipped with Yars systems in December 2019.

The Yars missile system was tested for the first time in May 2007 and put into service several years later.