TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Two suspected missiles test-fired by North Korea on Saturday landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese media report.

Earlier on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military, that Pyongyang had test-fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Meanwhile, the Japan Coast Guard issued two warnings on Saturday morning, suggesting that there were likely two launches carried out by North Korea.

The Kyodo news agency reports citing sources on Saturday that one of the missiles tested by North Korea earlier in the day landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The NHK broadcaster said citing sources that the second suspected missile also landed outside of the exclusive zone.

A crisis response center has been set up under the Japanese prime minister's office in connection with Pyongyang's suspected Saturday launch, according to Japanese media reports. There has been no information on any damages.