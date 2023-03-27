(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The two suspected ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Monday morning landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese media report.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military, that North Korea test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Monday.

The Japan Coast Guard issued two warnings on Monday, suggesting that two launches were carried out by Pyongyang.

Kyodo reported citing government sources on Monday that the first missile landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. NHK said citing government sources that the second missile also landed outside the exclusive zone.