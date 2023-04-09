Close
Two Missiles Launched Towards Israel's Golan Heights From Syrian Territory - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Two Missiles Launched Towards Israel's Golan Heights From Syrian Territory - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Two missiles have been fired from the Syrian territory towards the Golan Heights in northern Israel, media reported on Saturday, adding that the warning system near the Israeli kibbutz of Metzer has been activated.

One missile fell in an open area, and the other in the Jordanian territory, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported.

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed the activation of the alarm system without providing any details of the incident, the report said.

