Two missiles seen exploding off Yemen: maritime monitors

Two missiles exploded in waters south of Yemen on Friday, maritime monitoring agencies said

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Two missiles exploded in waters south of Yemen on Friday, maritime monitoring agencies said.

A Panama-flagged oil tanker "reported seeing two blasts" in the Gulf of Aden, said risk monitor Ambrey, a report that was corroborated by the British navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

No damage was reported.

Ambrey said the missiles exploded about a mile from the India-affiliated oil tanker and 200-300 metres (650-1,000 feet) above the waterline. UKMTO said they detonated in the water.

"The target was unclear at the time of the report. There was no damage reported," Ambrey said, adding that vessels were calling for military assistance at the time.