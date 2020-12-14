UrduPoint.com
Two Missing After Car Swept Away By Flood In Turkey

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:46 PM

Two missing after car swept away by flood in Turkey

Two people went missing after a light commercial vehicle was swept away by flood waters in western Turkey, a security source said early Monday

IZMIR, Turkey , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Two people went missing after a light commercial vehicle was swept away by flood waters in western Turkey, a security source said early Monday.

Due to heavy rainfall, a stream in the Menderes district of Izmir province overflowed and the vehicle carrying five people started drifting away as it attempted to cross the stream, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

While three of them were able to save themselves, two went missing in flood waters. Rescue teams found the vehicle nearly 800 meters (2,624 feet) away from the scene.

