Two Missing After Floods, Landslide In Southern Italy
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Two people are missing after heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides in southern Italy, local media reported.
The downpour, which has affected northern and central parts of the country for the past two days, also caused severe flooding in some southern provinces, including the Campania region, ANSA news agency reported late Tuesday.
Authorities said the missing individuals, a mother and another person, disappeared in Talanico, San Felice a Cancello, following a landslide caused by the heavy rainfall.
Firefighters and security forces have been deployed to search for the missing individuals.
Videos shared on social media show homes and shops submerged, while some drivers were stranded in their vehicles on roads hit by the floods and landslides.
