(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people are reported missing after a ship capsized at a port in Spain's eastern province of Castellon, the Maritime Rescue Service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Two people are reported missing after a ship capsized at a port in Spain's eastern province of Castellon, the Maritime Rescue Service said.

"The search is underway for two people missing after the vessel Nazmiye Ana capsized while unloading at the port of Castellon," the rescue service tweeted late on Friday.

The search and rescue operation involves several divers and boats.

According to the Pais newspaper, the merchant ship Mazmiye Ana under the Panamanian flag had nine crew members aboard. The ship capsized on Friday.

A crew member and a stevedore went missing. Another stevedore was rescued and taken to a hospital with severe injuries. Two more people were injured in the accident.