UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Missing After Ship Capsizes In Spain's East - Rescue Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:42 PM

Two Missing After Ship Capsizes in Spain's East - Rescue Service

Two people are reported missing after a ship capsized at a port in Spain's eastern province of Castellon, the Maritime Rescue Service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Two people are reported missing after a ship capsized at a port in Spain's eastern province of Castellon, the Maritime Rescue Service said.

"The search is underway for two people missing after the vessel Nazmiye Ana capsized while unloading at the port of Castellon," the rescue service tweeted late on Friday.

The search and rescue operation involves several divers and boats.

According to the Pais newspaper, the merchant ship Mazmiye Ana under the Panamanian flag had nine crew members aboard. The ship capsized on Friday.

A crew member and a stevedore went missing. Another stevedore was rescued and taken to a hospital with severe injuries. Two more people were injured in the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Spain

Recent Stories

ECNEC approves Rs, 32 bln for Awaran-Mashkay's con ..

2 minutes ago

Govt sets 4.8 per cent growth rate for next fiscal ..

22 minutes ago

4.6% covid-19 cases reported in KP in last 24 hour ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's UN envoy praises dedication, service of ..

4 minutes ago

Country witnesses record increase in 6 major crops ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Logs 9,289 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.