Two missing after ships collide south of Sweden: maritime authority

(@FahadShabbir)

Two people were missing on Monday after two cargo ships collided in waters south of Sweden in the early morning hours, the Swedish Maritime Administration said

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were missing on Monday after two cargo ships collided in waters south of Sweden in the early morning hours, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

"Shortly after half past 3 am (0230GMT), we received an alert through our sea and flight rescue central that two freight vessels have collided between Ystad and Bornholm," Carl-Johan Linde, head of press at the Swedish Maritime Administration, told AFP, adding that a rescue operation was underway to find two people that fell into the water.