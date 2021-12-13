UrduPoint.com

Two Missing After Ships Collide South Of Sweden: Maritime Authority

Two missing after ships collide south of Sweden: maritime authority

Two people were missing on Monday after two cargo ships collided in waters south of Sweden in the early morning hours, the Swedish Maritime Administration said

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were missing on Monday after two cargo ships collided in waters south of Sweden in the early morning hours, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

"Shortly after half past 3 am (0230GMT), we received an alert through our sea and flight rescue central that two freight vessels have collided between Ystad and Bornholm," Carl-Johan Linde, head of press at the Swedish Maritime Administration, told AFP, adding that a rescue operation was underway to find two people that fell into the water.

