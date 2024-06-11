Two Missing After SW China Mudslides
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Two people are missing following mudslides triggered by heavy rain in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Tuesday.
The mudslides took place on Monday afternoon near national and provincial highways in Yajiang County of the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.
A search and rescue mission is ongoing, according to the Sichuan Provincial Water Resources Department.
