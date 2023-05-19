UrduPoint.com

Two Missing Diplomatic Employees Of US Mission In Nigeria Recovered - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Two employees of the US diplomatic mission in Nigeria have been safely recovered after they went missing in an attack on their convoy in Anambra earlier this week, the US Embassy in the country said on Friday

"Two US Mission employees missing since the May 16 attack in Anambra state are alive and safe, and under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra.�We have informed their families of their safe recovery.�US Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home," the embassy said in a statement.

The United States continues to cooperate intensively with Nigerian security and law enforcement forces on the incident to identify the victims who have been recovered and bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice, the statement added.

The diplomatic mission also said it welcomes any information from the public about the incident.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that the convoy was carrying nine Nigerian nationals, including five employees of the US mission in Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force, who were traveling to visit a US-funded flood response project in Anambra. Four members of the convoy were killed during the attack, Blinken said.

