Two-Month-Old, Four Others Killed in Bus Accident in Bolivia - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) At least five people, including a two-month old baby, died in a bus accident in western Bolivia, media report.

The bus was traveling along the Oruro-Cochabamba highway when it crashed into a metal guardrail, rolled over on its side and went off the road, the Bolivian El Deber daily said on Sunday.

As a result of the accident, five people were killed, including a two-month-old and the bus driver. Another 15 people were injured, according to the newspaper.

The accident was likely caused by the driver's carelessness, according to a preliminary police report cited by local media.