UrduPoint.com

Two-Month-Old, Four Others Killed In Bus Accident In Bolivia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Two-Month-Old, Four Others Killed in Bus Accident in Bolivia - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) At least five people, including a two-month old baby, died in a bus accident in western Bolivia, media report.

The bus was traveling along the Oruro-Cochabamba highway when it crashed into a metal guardrail, rolled over on its side and went off the road, the Bolivian El Deber daily said on Sunday.

As a result of the accident, five people were killed, including a two-month-old and the bus driver. Another 15 people were injured, according to the newspaper.

The accident was likely caused by the driver's carelessness, according to a preliminary police report cited by local media.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Died Bolivia Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

24 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 day ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

1 day ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

1 day ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.