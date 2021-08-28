UrduPoint.com

Two More Afghan Refugee Families Evacuated To Estonia - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two More Afghan Refugee Families Evacuated to Estonia - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Two more families of refugees from Afghanistan who pleaded for international protection arrived to Estonia late on Friday night, the press service of the Estonian foreign ministry said.

On Thursday, Tallinn welcomed the first family of refugees which consisted of six members.

"Late on Friday night, two more Afghan families, who pleaded for international protection, arrived to Estonia. One [of the families] consists of three members and the other of four," the statement said.

It is furthermore stated that Afghans arriving to Estonia were granted refugee status only after passing a background check from the Police and Border Guard board.

Last week, Estonia's government announced that it was ready to accept up to 30 Afghan citizens who worked alongside the military and civilian experts from the Baltic state, as well as those who had collaborated with Estonia's allies in Afghanistan.

After the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took control over Kabul on August 15, many countries decided to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan including Afghan citizens who worked in close cooperation with the respective countries.

