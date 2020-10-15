UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More American Service Members Test Positive For New Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Two more American service members test positive for new coronavirus

Two American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States this month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Two American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States this month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

They arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights from the U.S., USFK said, adding that one individual tested positive on his first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the other was confirmed to have been infected on the second test required to exit quarantine.

"Both have been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at Camp Humphreys," USFK said in a statement.

"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community." The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 227, most of whom tested positive upon their arrivals here.

Starting on Aug. 30, the U.S. Department of Army has required all American soldiers, family members and other related civilians to have a negative test result for the new coronavirus prior to their departure for South Korea.

But the requirement does not apply to service members from the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps.

Related Topics

Army Seoul South Korea United States Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Adds Russian Businessman Prigozhin on Libya San ..

1 minute ago

Azam Khan and the joy of hitting sixes

18 minutes ago

German shares lose 1.55 pct at start of trading on ..

1 minute ago

Khurrum Sher Zaman submits resolution against 'Jal ..

6 minutes ago

Australian study finds shrinking tonsils less pain ..

6 minutes ago

Post-Registration Trial of Russia 2nd COVID Vaccin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.