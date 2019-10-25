Two more arrests over 39 bodies in truck: UK police

British police said Friday they had arrested two more people in connection with the 39 dead bodies found in a truck

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :British police said Friday they had arrested two more people in connection with the 39 dead bodies found in a truck.

A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington in northwest England, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people, they said.