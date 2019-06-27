(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :German police have made two more arrests related to the killing of a pro-migrant politician, allegedly by a far-right sympathiser who has confessed to the crime, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

"We confirm two arrests," a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office told AFP, declining to give further details. According to media reports, one of the two is a weapons seller and the other an intermediary.