Two More Arrests Over German Pro-migrant Official's Murder: Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:56 PM

Two more arrests over German pro-migrant official's murder: prosecutors

German police have made two more arrests related to the killing of a pro-migrant politician, allegedly by a far-right sympathiser who has confessed to the crime, federal prosecutors said Thursday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :German police have made two more arrests related to the killing of a pro-migrant politician, allegedly by a far-right sympathiser who has confessed to the crime, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

"We confirm two arrests," a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office told AFP, declining to give further details. According to media reports, one of the two is a weapons seller and the other an intermediary.

