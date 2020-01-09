UrduPoint.com
Two More Blasts Heard In Baghdad

Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:31 PM

Two more blasts heard in Baghdad

The local media say that the blasts were heard in Green Zone of Baghdad before midnight but they caused no causalities.

BAGHDAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) After Iran’s yesterday attack in Iraq targeting bases housing American troops, two more blast were heard in Green Zone—the high security enclave where foreign embassies including the US mission are based, the media reports said here on Thursday.

According to the details, the security siren were wailing soon after two blasts were heard in the Green Zone of Baghdad. However, no causalities were reported due to the blast.

Just 24-hours ago, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces but these attacks did not cause any casualty. However, Irani media claimed that around 80 people died in result of ballistic missiles.

Iran carried out attacks in retaliation to the US drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimanai and Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis last week. Muhandis had close ties to Tehran and was deputy head of Hashed al-Shaabi in Iraq. According to local Iraqi media, Hashed group also vowed to take revenge for the US attack.

Qais Al-Khazali—the Paramilitary chief, said that they would take revenge from the US and their response would not be less than the size of Iranian response.

" Revenge is coming to you American Soldiers for the martyr Muhandis until you leave this land,” said Harkat al-Nujaba—a group which has close ties to Tehran.

