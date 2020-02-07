UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Cases Of Coronavirus Identified In British Columbia, Bringing Canadian Total To 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:10 AM

Two More Cases of Coronavirus Identified in British Columbia, Bringing Canadian Total to 7

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded its third and fourth case of the novel coronavirus, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters.

The announcement brings the total number of cases in Canada to seven. Three other patients are suffering from the deadly virus in Ontario, Health Canada data indicates.

"We have identified two new presumptive positive cases. Both of them are related to the one we announced earlier this week," Henry said on Thursday.

In Canada, cases are considered "presumptive positive," pending confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

BC's Health Officer told reporters that both of the persons in question are visitors from Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

On Tuesday, Henry announced that the woman in her 50's became ill a few days prior, following a visit from the relatives who have now been confirmed ill as well.

On Friday, Chinese authorities announced that the death toll from the virus has risen to 618, and that within the last 24 hours, the number of infected people has climbed to 22,112 from 19,665. Over 810 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Related Topics

China Canada Visit Winnipeg Ontario Columbia Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

3 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

4 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

5 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

5 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

5 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.