Two More Cases of Coronavirus Identified in British Columbia, Bringing Canadian Total to 7

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded its third and fourth case of the novel coronavirus, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters.

The announcement brings the total number of cases in Canada to seven. Three other patients are suffering from the deadly virus in Ontario, Health Canada data indicates.

"We have identified two new presumptive positive cases. Both of them are related to the one we announced earlier this week," Henry said on Thursday.

In Canada, cases are considered "presumptive positive," pending confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

BC's Health Officer told reporters that both of the persons in question are visitors from Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

On Tuesday, Henry announced that the woman in her 50's became ill a few days prior, following a visit from the relatives who have now been confirmed ill as well.

On Friday, Chinese authorities announced that the death toll from the virus has risen to 618, and that within the last 24 hours, the number of infected people has climbed to 22,112 from 19,665. Over 810 people have been discharged from hospitals.