Two More Coronavirus Infections In Ontario Bring Canada's Total To 29 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:37 PM

The Canadian province of Ontario has recorded two more cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the Canadian total to 29, updated numbers from the province's health ministry showed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Canadian province of Ontario has recorded two more cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the Canadian total to 29, updated numbers from the province's health ministry showed.

The province has now recorded 12 new cases just in the past four days.

The country has also confirmed that it has another eight patients in British Columbia and one in Quebec, according to data compiled by Health Canada.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 89,000 people worldwide, with over 3,000 people having died and more than 45,000 recovered.

