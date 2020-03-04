UrduPoint.com
Two More Coronavirus Infections In Ontario Bring Canada's Total To 29 - Health Ministry

Wed 04th March 2020

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Canadian province of Ontario has recorded two more cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the Canadian total to 29, updated numbers from the province's health ministry showed.

The province has now recorded 12 new cases just in the past four days.

In a statement to Sputnik, Ontario health ministry spokesperson Hayley Chazan confirmed that both of the cases are within the confines of Toronto's metropolitan area and their travel history indicates recent trips to Iran and Egypt.

Chazan said both patients are now in self-isolation and more information on their status will be provided as it becomes available.

The Canadian authorities also confirmed that there are another eight patients in British Columbia and one in Quebec, according to data compiled by Health Canada.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. More than 89,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, some 3,000 have died and more than 45,000 have recovered.

