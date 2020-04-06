Two More COVID-19 Deaths Registered in Moldova, Total Death Toll Reaches 17

Moldova has confirmed two new fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll in the country to 17, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Moldova has confirmed two new fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll in the country to 17, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, two patients, an 81-year-old woman from Causeni who was taken to Chisinau, as well as a 78-year-old man with complex health problems, have died [from the coronavirus," Dumbraveanu said at a briefing.

To date, the authorities have registered a total of 864 cases of the disease in the country and 37 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said that the Moldovan authorities were planning to conduct mass testing of medical personnel for the coronavirus in the near future, first of all, in the Soroca and Stefan Voda districts, where the number of doctors and other medical staff infected with the virus make up 55 percent of all patients.

As a part of measures to curb the pandemic, the authorities declared a state of emergency for 60 days on March 17. The country shut its borders and suspended air traffic with other states. In addition, all public gatherings have been banned.�