Two More Crew Members Of Nigerian Oil Vessel Found Dead After Explosion - Owner Company

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Two more crew members out of 10 were found dead, bringing the total death toll to three, after the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Trinity Spirit exploded last Wednesday off the coast of Nigeria's southern state of Delta, the vessel's owner company SEPCOL said on Monday

On February 3, a blast occurred on SEPCOL's oil production vessel Trinity Spirit after which it began to partially sink.

"We can confirm today that two further dead bodies were discovered on the deck of the vessel in the afternoon of .

.. Sunday. We have made incident reports to the police and relevant authorities to assist the ongoing investigation," SEPCOL said, as quoted by the Nigerian newspaper Cable.

The company also noted that it would clean up the area to minimize environmental pollution.

The vessel held nearly 60,000 barrels of crude oil at the time of the explosion, according to the Cable, sparking fears of a major oil spill.

The cause of the explosion is still to be investigated. The search for the four missing crew members is underway.

