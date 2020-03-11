UrduPoint.com
Two More Disneyland Paris Employees Reportedly Contract Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

The number of Disneyland amusement park employees in Paris who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen to three, French media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of Disneyland amusement park employees in Paris who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen to three, French media reported.

The first COVID-19 case at Disneyland Paris was reported last Sunday in a maintenance worker.

According to Le Parisien daily, the two new patients belong to the same work unit and all three are male.

They reportedly worked together overnight and car pooled home together void of any contact with the park's guests.

The Seine-et-Marne region, where Disneyland Paris is located, has a total of 23 cases, as confirmed by the Regional Health Agency on Tuesday. The park has yet to confirm the news, but on Wednesday morning it opened as usual. Disneylands in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo have all closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

