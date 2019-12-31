Two More Female Spacewalks to Take Place in January - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Two female spacewalks are set to be carried out from the International Space Station (ISS) in January, a representative of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) told Sputnik.

The first-ever all-female spacewalk took place in October, when NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch went for a spacewalk to upgrade batteries for the ISS' power system.

According to the NASA representative, Meir and Koch will carry out spacewalks on January 15 and 20 to finalize replacement of the batteries.

Moreover, according to the NASA representative, astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan will also carry out a spacewalk on January 25 to complete works on fixing the cooling system of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02).

The first woman to conduct a spacewalk was Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya in 1984.

There are currently six people on the space station: Koch, Meir and Morgan; Russian cosmonauts Aleksandr Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka; and the European Space Agency's Luca Parmitano.