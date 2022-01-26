UrduPoint.com

Two More Men Arrested In UK Over Texas Synagogue Standoff - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Two More Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Standoff - Police

Two more men have been arrested in Manchester, northern England, as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack carried out by a British citizen against a synagogue in Texas on January 15, the UK counter-terror police said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Two more men have been arrested in Manchester, northern England, as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack carried out by a British citizen against a synagogue in Texas on January 15, the UK counter-terror police said on Wednesday.

"As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning," the Counter Terrorism Policing North West division said in a statement.

On January 15, a man who was later identified as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during Sabbath services.

After a standoff that lasted for several hours, the hostages managed to escape and Akram, who had reportedly arrived in the United States via New York City's JFK International Airport two weeks earlier, was shot dead by the police.

US media reported that the hostage-taker claimed to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia). He was reportedly demanding freedom for his sister, who is serving an 86-year sentence in a US Federal prison for trying to kill American officers in Afghanistan.

On January 20, the UK counter-terror announced the arrest of two men in Manchester and Birmingham as part of the investigation into the events in Texas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Police Israel Russia Aafia Siddiqui Man Manchester Birmingham New York United Kingdom United States January Women Media Airport

Recent Stories

Tarin says govt to frame programs to improve incom ..

Tarin says govt to frame programs to improve income of different segments

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian troop build-up 'insufficient' ..

Ukraine says Russian troop build-up 'insufficient' for major attack

2 minutes ago
 Economic stability crucial to achieve foreign poli ..

Economic stability crucial to achieve foreign policy goals: FM

3 minutes ago
 Swat, Dir Motorways enter last stage of papers wor ..

Swat, Dir Motorways enter last stage of papers work, inauguration soon

3 minutes ago
 China issues opinion to ease market access in Shen ..

China issues opinion to ease market access in Shenzhen

3 minutes ago
 Six more schools closed due to Covid-19 cases in M ..

Six more schools closed due to Covid-19 cases in Mardan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.