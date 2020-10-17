Two More Men Held Without Bond in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Two more men allegedly involved in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are being held without bond before the trial begins, US media reported.

The Detroit Free Press reported on Friday that the group's ringleader Adam Fox waived his right to a bond hearing. Other media outlets reported that US Judge Sally Berens denied bond to Ty Garbin.

The sixth man facing Federal charges in the plot, Barry Croft, is being transferred to Michigan from his home state of Delaware.

On Tuesday, the judge denied bond to co-conspirators Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harries and Brandon Caserta.

On October 13, the US authorities announced that 13 men have been arrested and charged for allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer after she imposed a state-wide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Caserta was reported to have posted videos online featuring an anarchist flag and calling President Donald Trump a tyrant.