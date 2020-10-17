UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Men Held Without Bond In Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 02:20 AM

Two More Men Held Without Bond in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Two more men allegedly involved in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are being held without bond before the trial begins, US media reported.

The Detroit Free Press reported on Friday that the group's ringleader Adam Fox waived his right to a bond hearing. Other media outlets reported that US Judge Sally Berens denied bond to Ty Garbin.

The sixth man facing Federal charges in the plot, Barry Croft, is being transferred to Michigan from his home state of Delaware.

On Tuesday, the judge denied bond to co-conspirators Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harries and Brandon Caserta.

On October 13, the US authorities announced that 13 men have been arrested and charged for allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer after she imposed a state-wide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Caserta was reported to have posted videos online featuring an anarchist flag and calling President Donald Trump a tyrant.

Related Topics

Hearing Governor Trump Brandon Caserta Man Detroit October Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

2 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

2 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

3 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

2 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

2 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.