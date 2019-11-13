Two more Palestinians killed in Israeli strike: Gaza ministry

Two more Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the enclave's health ministry said, as Israel said it was targeting rocket-launching squads and militant sites

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Two more Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the enclave's health ministry said, as Israel said it was targeting rocket-launching squads and militant sites.

The deaths brought the Gaza toll to 18 people killed since an exchange of fire began on Tuesday with an Israeli targeted strike on Palestinians.