Two More Planes With Evacuees From Afghanistan Land Near Moscow

Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:30 AM

CHKALOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) HKALOVSKY, Russia, August 26 (Sputnik) ” Two more planes of the Russian Defense Ministry with people evacuated from Afghanistan on board landed on Thursday at the Airport of CHKALOVSKY (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) hkalovsky in the Moscow Region, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Some an hour earlier, two other planes of the Russian Defense Ministry  ” Il-62 and Il-76 ” landed at the same airport.

The passengers of all four planes are undergoing border control.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the evacuation of more than 500 citizens of Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and Ukraine from Afghanistan was organized on instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

