Two More Planes With S-400 Components Landed In Turkey's Ankara Province - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Two more Russian aircraft, carrying, as expected, components of S-400 air defense missile systems, landed at an air base in Turkey's Ankara province, the NTV television channel said Friday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry earlier in the day announced the beginning of S-400 supplies to the country. Later information was confirmed by Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

More Stories From World

