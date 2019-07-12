Two more Russian aircraft, carrying, as expected, components of S-400 air defense missile systems, landed at an air base in Turkey's Ankara province, the NTV television channel said Friday

The Turkish Defense Ministry earlier in the day announced the beginning of S-400 supplies to the country. Later information was confirmed by Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.