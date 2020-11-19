UrduPoint.com
Two More Republican Congressmen Test Positive for Coronavirus Virus - Statements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Two more Republican members of the US House of Representatives, Dan Newhouse and Doug Lamborn, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the lawmakers announced in statements.

"I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test," Newhouse said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Last night [Tuesday], the results came back positive for the virus. My symptoms remain mild ... I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home.

"

Lamborne has also tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced in a press release also on Wednesday.

"Congressman Doug Lamborn (CO-05) has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. He has been in contact with the US House Attending Physician and is following all CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs," the announcement said.

