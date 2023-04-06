Two More Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip - IDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Two more rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with one of them falling near the security fence, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"IDF: Following the previous report regarding the sirens which sounded in open areas in the surrounding of the Gaza Strip, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

One launch failed and fell in the Gaza Strip and the other fell in the area of the security fence," the IDF said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir called for an extraordinary meeting of the security cabinet and a tougher response to a recent series of missile strikes from the Gaza Strip

On Wednesday night, 18 missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, according to the IDF, with most of them falling in fields or being intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.