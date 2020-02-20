UrduPoint.com
Two More Russians From Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Japanese doctors diagnosed coronavirus infection in two Russian nationals from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the Russian Embassy to Japan told reporters Thursday.

"As a result of a Japanese medical check, two more Russian citizens were diagnosed with coronavirus.

They will be taken to a hospital soon, where they will be provided with the necessary medical assistance. The Russians feel normal. The course of the disease is without strongly marked symptoms," the embassy said.

