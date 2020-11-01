UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Suspects Arrested Over Knife Attack In Nice - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Two More Suspects Arrested Over Knife Attack in Nice - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The French police have widened the probe into a deadly knife attack at a church in the southern city of Nice, arresting two more people, media said Sunday.

The men aged 25 and 63 were detained at the Grasse home of another recently arrested suspect, a 29-year-old Tunisian man, according to the BFMTV news channel.

This brings to six the number of people held on suspicion of being connected to Brahim Issaoui, a Tunisian who killed three in the Notre-Dame Basilica on Thursday. He came to France through Italy in October.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker had repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great). He also reportedly carried a copy of Quran. An anti-terrorism investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Attack Police France Nice Man Italy October Sunday God Church Christian Media

Recent Stories

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

16 minutes ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

1 hour ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

1 hour ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

2 hours ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

2 hours ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.