Two More Suspects Arrested Over Knife Attack in Nice - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The French police have widened the probe into a deadly knife attack at a church in the southern city of Nice, arresting two more people, media said Sunday.

The men aged 25 and 63 were detained at the Grasse home of another recently arrested suspect, a 29-year-old Tunisian man, according to the BFMTV news channel.

This brings to six the number of people held on suspicion of being connected to Brahim Issaoui, a Tunisian who killed three in the Notre-Dame Basilica on Thursday. He came to France through Italy in October.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker had repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great). He also reportedly carried a copy of Quran. An anti-terrorism investigation is underway.