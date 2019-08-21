Two More US Armed Forces Members Killed on Active Service in Afghanistan - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Two more US armed forces members have been killed on active service in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

"Two US service members were killed August 21, 2019 in Afghanistan," the Pentagon said in a statement.

In accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the Names of the service members killed in action were not released for a full day until close relatives could be notified, the release said.

At least 63 people were killed in a terror attack on a wedding hall in Kabul on Monday. Al-Qaeda, which is outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack.R