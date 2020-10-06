Two More White House Press Officers Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Two more White House press officers tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CNN reported Monday, citing two sources.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for COVID-19, but so far has experienced no symptoms.

Principal Assistant White House Press Secretary Chad Gilmartin tested positive within the past 24 hours while Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did several days ago, the report said.

Last week, White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting tests that showed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also contracted the virus.

On Friday, Trump was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for treatment.

Other individuals who are part of Trump's inner circle tested positive over the weekend, including the president's campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and aide Nick Luna, among others.