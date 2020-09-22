UrduPoint.com
Two Moscow Smart City Projects Enter Finale Of WeGO Int'l Competition

Tue 22nd September 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Projects "Active Citizen" and "My Moscow" have made it to the finale of the international Smart Sustainable City Awards competition of the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO), the Moscow Mayor's office said on Tuesday.

"The 'Active Citizen' project and the 'My Moscow' mobile app have entered the finale of the Smart Sustainable City Awards competition conducted by WeGO," the mayor's office said.

WeGO is an association of over 200 cities from around the world which pursue smart development and accelerated integration of e-governance systems. The organization is headquartered in South Korea's capital of Seoul and has regional offices in China's Chengdu, Mexico's Mexico City, Russia's Ulyanovsk Region and Turkey's Beyoglu. Moscow has been a member since 2015.

"We apply modern technology in all key areas. We have put together a convenient set of tools for Muscovites to satisfy all sorts of different needs. This set of tools enables one to access the necessary services and participate in the development of the city," Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said, as quoted in the press release.

The Smart Sustainable City Awards is held once every three years since 2011. It is designed to acknowledge and promote smart initiatives that use progressive IT to improve the quality of life of citizens.

The latest competition in 2017 was held in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region. The competition categories included Open City, e-Government Service, Digital Inclusion, Innovative Smart City, Sustainable City and Cooperative City. Out of 73 applications in total, 18 were selected as winners.

