UrduPoint.com

Two Mountaineers Killed In Swiss Alps Ice Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Two mountaineers killed in Swiss Alps ice fall

A Frenchwoman and a Spaniard were killed and nine other mountaineers were injured Friday in an ice fall in southwest Switzerland, police said following a rescue attempt involving several helicopters

Verbier, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A Frenchwoman and a Spaniard were killed and nine other mountaineers were injured Friday in an ice fall in southwest Switzerland, police said following a rescue attempt involving several helicopters.

Police received calls at 6:20 am (0420 GMT) reporting that mountaineers had been caught up in falling seracs -- columns of glacial ice formed by crevasses -- on the Grand Combin, a glacial massif near the Italian border in the Wallis region.

Seven helicopters with mountain rescue experts flew to the scene, finding 17 mountaineers split among several groups.

"Two people died at the scene of the accident," Wallis police said in a statement. They were a 40-year-old Frenchwoman and a 65-year-old man from Spain.

Nine mountaineers were airlifted to hospitals in nearby Sion and in Lausanne. Two of them are seriously injured, police said.

Other mountaineers were evacuated by helicopter.

The regional public prosecutor has opened an investigation "to determine the circumstances of this event", the police said.

The serac fall happened at an altitude of 3,400 metres (11,100 feet) in the Plateau de Dejeuner section along the Voie du Gardien ascent route.

The Grand Combin massif has three summits above 4,000 metres, the highest of which is the Combin de Grafeneire at 4,314 metres.

The police issued a note of caution about setting off on such high-altitude expeditions.

"When the zero-degree-Celsius isotherm is around 4,000 metres above sea level, it is better to be extra careful or not attempt the route if in doubt," Wallis police said.

"The golden rule is to find out beforehand from the mountain guides about the chosen route and its current feasibility."

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Died Split Man Sion Lausanne Spain Switzerland Border Gold Event From

Recent Stories

Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th st ..

Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th straight year

1 minute ago
 Commissioner for ensuring govt announced rates in ..

Commissioner for ensuring govt announced rates in markets

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of clash ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of clash between student organizations ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Health dept providing best facilities to pa ..

Punjab Health dept providing best facilities to patients in govt hospitals: Secr ..

3 minutes ago
 CM lauds police, administration's performance duri ..

CM lauds police, administration's performance during PTI long march

3 minutes ago
 Modern olive extraction unit installed to facilita ..

Modern olive extraction unit installed to facilitate olive growers: Rafique Doga ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.