Two MSF Humanitarian Workers Injured in Shelling in Eastern DRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday that two of its humanitarian workers sustained injuries when their car came under fire in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"On 28 Oct, a vehicle travelling between Kobu & Bambu, Ituri province, with five MSF staff on board, was hit by gunfire.

Two members of the team were injured & taken to the nearest hospital before being evacuated from the area & were in stable condition," the organization tweeted.

The NGO is unaware of why its car became a target for shelling, given that the vehicle had identification marks.

MSF condemned the attack and said that no medical car should be subject to such insecurity, as they carry health supplies to people in need.

The east of the DRC is continually exposed to violence and instability by armed rebel groups.