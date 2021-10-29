UrduPoint.com

Two MSF Humanitarian Workers Injured In Shelling In Eastern DRC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:53 PM

Two MSF Humanitarian Workers Injured in Shelling in Eastern DRC

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday that two of its humanitarian workers sustained injuries when their car came under fire in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday that two of its humanitarian workers sustained injuries when their car came under fire in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"On 28 Oct, a vehicle travelling between Kobu & Bambu, Ituri province, with five MSF staff on board, was hit by gunfire.

Two members of the team were injured & taken to the nearest hospital before being evacuated from the area & were in stable condition," the organization tweeted.

The NGO is unaware of why its car became a target for shelling, given that the vehicle had identification marks.

MSF condemned the attack and said that no medical car should be subject to such insecurity, as they carry health supplies to people in need.

The east of the DRC is continually exposed to violence and instability by armed rebel groups.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Vehicle Car Democratic Republic Of The Congo From

Recent Stories

Role of citizens sought for prevention of Dengue

Role of citizens sought for prevention of Dengue

53 seconds ago
 FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

54 seconds ago
 Sukkur Police shot dead a wanted criminal

Sukkur Police shot dead a wanted criminal

56 seconds ago
 Under construction dams to increase water storage ..

Under construction dams to increase water storage capacity by 21.837 mln acre-f ..

57 seconds ago
 JIKA to continue its cooperation for public health ..

JIKA to continue its cooperation for public health projects in Pakistan: Shigaki ..

1 minute ago
 Inter district Hockey League to begin from Oct 30

Inter district Hockey League to begin from Oct 30

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.