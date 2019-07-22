UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Naftogaz Top Managers In List Of Candidates For Ukrainian Prime Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Two Naftogaz Top Managers in List of Candidates for Ukrainian Prime Minister - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Two top managers of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz - CEO Andriy Kobolev and Director for business Development Yuriy Vitrenko - as well as National Security and Defense Council's Secretary Oleksandr Danylyuk are in the list of candidates for the post of the Ukrainian prime minister, local media reported on Sunday.

Deputy Director of Ukraine in the International Monetary Fund Vladislav Rashkovan is also in the list, the Ukrainskaya Pravda online newspaper reported, citing its sources.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap parliamentary election. According to the first results, issued by the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is winning the election with over 38 percent of votes.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Business Ukraine Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Sunday Post Media Top

Recent Stories

China&#039;s top real estate internet platform lau ..

2 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World Champions b ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

4 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

5 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

6 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.