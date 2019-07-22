Two Naftogaz Top Managers in List of Candidates for Ukrainian Prime Minister - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Two top managers of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz - CEO Andriy Kobolev and Director for business Development Yuriy Vitrenko - as well as National Security and Defense Council's Secretary Oleksandr Danylyuk are in the list of candidates for the post of the Ukrainian prime minister, local media reported on Sunday.

Deputy Director of Ukraine in the International Monetary Fund Vladislav Rashkovan is also in the list, the Ukrainskaya Pravda online newspaper reported, citing its sources.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap parliamentary election. According to the first results, issued by the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is winning the election with over 38 percent of votes.