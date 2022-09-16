Two NASAMS Systems Expected to Be Delivered to Ukraine in 'Two Months or So' - Pentagon

The United States expects to send two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine in the next "two months or so" amid Russia's special military operation in the country, Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday

"Two NASAMS are expected to be delivered (to Ukraine) within the next two months or so. These defensive systems will further contribute to protecting Ukrainians from enemy air threats to include aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and missiles," Ryder said during a press briefing.