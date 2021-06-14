UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two NATO Ships Enter Black Sea, Monitored By Russian Navy - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:07 PM

Two NATO Ships Enter Black Sea, Monitored by Russian Navy - Moscow

Two NATO military vessels equipped with guided missiles on Monday entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the ships are being monitored by the country's navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Two NATO military vessels equipped with guided missiles on Monday entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the ships are being monitored by the country's navy.

"The Black Sea Navy's strength and capabilities have initiated monitoring of the activities of the guided missile destroyer Defender of the UK [Royal] Navy and the guided missile frigate Evertsen of the Dutch Navy, which entered the Black Sea waters on June 14, 2021," the Russian National Defense Control Center said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia United Kingdom June

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

19 minutes ago

Hassan Ali opts to play remaining matches of PSL 6

25 minutes ago

Council of EU Approves Free Movement Within Bloc f ..

47 seconds ago

Biden Says Growing Recognition Exists That NATO Ha ..

2 seconds ago

Infinix Launches Top-Notch INBook X1 Laptop Series

35 minutes ago

World Blood Donor Day observed in Sukkur

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.