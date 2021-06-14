Two NATO Ships Enter Black Sea, Monitored by Russian Navy - Moscow

Two NATO military vessels equipped with guided missiles on Monday entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the ships are being monitored by the country's navy

"The Black Sea Navy's strength and capabilities have initiated monitoring of the activities of the guided missile destroyer Defender of the UK [Royal] Navy and the guided missile frigate Evertsen of the Dutch Navy, which entered the Black Sea waters on June 14, 2021," the Russian National Defense Control Center said.