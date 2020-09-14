UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Navalny Allies Win Vote In Russian City Where He Was Poisoned

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:05 PM

Two Navalny allies win vote in Russian city where he was poisoned

Two allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won local parliament seats Monday in the Siberian city of Tomsk where he was allegedly poisoned last month, according to early poll results

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Two allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won local parliament seats Monday in the Siberian city of Tomsk where he was allegedly poisoned last month, according to early poll results.

Andrei Fateyev and Ksenia Fadeyeva came out on top in two Constituencies, while the ruling United Russia party topped the polls overall in Tomsk with 24.46 percent of the vote, according to early results published by regional election officials.

But the vote for the pro-Kremlin party was sharply lower in the Siberian city, which has a population of some 500,000, than in the previous poll in 2015 in which United Russia won with 52.27 percent of the ballot.

Navalny, a 44-year-old lawyer and Kremlin critic had been in Siberia to promote his "smart voting" campaign when he was poisoned with what Germany says was a Novichok nerve agent last month.

His associates believe the use of the banned chemical weapon shows that only the Russian state could be responsible.

"I think everyone will understand that it was a question of principle to win in Tomsk after what happened there," Fadeyeva wrote on Twitter.

In several dozen of the country's 85 regions, Russians voted between Friday and Sunday for regional governors and lawmakers in regional and city legislatures as well as in several by-elections for national MPs.

bur-jbr/wdb

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament Vote Twitter Germany Tomsk Sunday 2015 Top Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

NLCC surveys 195,573 hectares of land under anti-l ..

28 seconds ago

Kohat police arrest eight proclaimed offenders

29 seconds ago

DC for expediting process of dues recovery

31 seconds ago

PTI Deputy general secretary Hazara shot dead in H ..

33 seconds ago

Police arrest another suspect in gang rape case

21 minutes ago

Remittances up by 24.4 % to 2.095 bln in August

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.