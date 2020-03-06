Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in State of Texas - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US health officials have confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Houston area, the Harris County Office said in a press release.

"Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting its first two confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Harris County," the release said on Thursday. "The tests have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

A man and woman residing north of Houston tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip abroad, but no details were given in the release about their travel destination.

Texas health authorities have no evidence that the infected individuals have spread the virus in the community, the release added.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Houston metropolitan area stands at three, the release said.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the state's first positive test for the coronavirus. The infected individual is a resident in Fort Bend Country, which is near Houston. About 15 evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise ship are currently quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base near the Texas city of San Antonio.