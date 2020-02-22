Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in UAE - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Health confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, state-run news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Those infected are a 70-year-old Iranian citizen and his wife. The man's condition is unstable and he is under intensive therapy, the agency said.

According to the Health Ministry, 13 cases of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, were detected in the country, while three of those infected have recovered.

The UAE healthcare authorities are checking all residents of the country who had contact with coronavirus-infected people to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Lebanese authorities will also take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country after the first case was confirmed on Friday, the country's health minister, Hamad Hassan, told reporters on Saturday.

"More and more preventive measures will be taken in connection with the coronavirus," Hassan said after an emergency meeting on the issue.

A 45-years old woman, who has been infected with the novel coronavirus, arrived in Lebanon from Iran. She was taken to a Beirut hospital for quarantine.

The minister added that the Lebanese authorities had contacted the Iranian side, which will take all necessary actions before sending any new aircraft to Lebanon.

"Measures will be taken with respect to all aircraft arriving from countries where the coronavirus was detected," the minister said.

Iranian authorities announced on Friday that 18 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the cities of Qom, Arak, Tehran and in the province of Gilan, while the number of deaths reached four.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,300 deaths.