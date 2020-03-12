UrduPoint.com
Two New COVID-19 Cases Registered On Cruise Ship Docked In Cambodia - Health Ministry

Thu 12th March 2020

Two New COVID-19 Cases Registered on Cruise Ship Docked in Cambodia - Health Ministry

Cambodian medical specialists have registered two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Viking Cruise Journey ship, currently docked in Cambodia, bringing the country's total count to three, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Cambodian medical specialists have registered two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Viking Cruise Journey ship, currently docked in Cambodia, bringing the country's total count to three, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian nation registered its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday � that of a 65-year-old UK female who was infected on a flight from London to the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. Upon arriving in Vietnam she boarded the Viking Cruise Journey.

The ship's passengers include citizens from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.

"Tests by the Pasteur Institute showed that a British man, 73 and his wife, 69 tested positive for COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement as quoted by the Khmer Times newspaper.

The ministry added that the couple was quarantined in a hospital in the city of Krong Kampong Cham, where the vessel is docked.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

