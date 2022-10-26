Two New NASAMS Systems Are Being Installed in Ukraine 'Today' - Raytheon CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) recently delivered to the US government are currently being installed in Ukraine, the company's CEO Greg Hayes said in an interview.

"We did just deliver two NASAMS systems... we delivered them to the (US) government a couple of weeks ago, they're being installed in Ukraine today," Hayes told CNBC on Tuesday.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik for requests for comment on this matter.