Two New Vaccines Now Available to Treat Ebola Patients in DR Congo - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Two new drugs to treat the Ebola virus will be provided to patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

"The World Health Organization today said that Ebola patients would now receive one of two new medications, namely REGN-EB3 and mAb114," the statement said on Tuesday.

The statement said that in a clinical trial run between November last year and August 9, 2019, involving 681 patients, the new vaccines demonstrated "greater" survival results, which brings the world closer to effectively fight Ebola.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the only way to stop the Ebola epidemic is based on competent surveillance, infection prevention and control, bolstered community engagement and "excellent" vaccination coverage.

The current Ebola outbreak in the DRC began in late July 2018. According to the latest numbers by the WHO, a total of 2,831 Ebola cases were reported in the country, including 1,891 deaths.