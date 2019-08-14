UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New Vaccines Now Available To Treat Ebola Patients In DR Congo - UN Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

Two New Vaccines Now Available to Treat Ebola Patients in DR Congo - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Two new drugs to treat the Ebola virus will be provided to patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

"The World Health Organization today said that Ebola patients would now receive one of two new medications, namely REGN-EB3 and mAb114," the statement said on Tuesday.

The statement said that in a clinical trial run between November last year and August 9, 2019, involving 681 patients, the new vaccines demonstrated "greater" survival results, which brings the world closer to effectively fight Ebola.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the only way to stop the Ebola epidemic is based on competent surveillance, infection prevention and control, bolstered community engagement and "excellent" vaccination coverage.

The current Ebola outbreak in the DRC began in late July 2018. According to the latest numbers by the WHO, a total of 2,831 Ebola cases were reported in the country, including 1,891 deaths.

Related Topics

World United Nations Drugs Democratic Republic Of The Congo July August November 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

9 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

10 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

16 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

17 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.