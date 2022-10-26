Two New Variants of COVID-19, including Cerberus, Detected in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Two new variants of COVID-19 have been identified in Russia, one of them is a subvariant of the Omicron Cerberus strain, and their further spread in the country is expected, Anna Popova, the head of healthcare and consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

"Last week, we identified two new genovariants for the Russian Federation ” these are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 ('Cerberus')," Popova told reporters.

She noted that further development of the epidemiological situation in terms of the spread of new variants was predicted.